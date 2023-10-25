Shelter Island School students to get free breakfast, lunch

Shelter Island School. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that the United States Department of Agriculture implemented a program of free breakfast and lunch for all students.

The program ceased, replaced by a provision that was needs-based, as the pandemic calmed. But as of Nov. 1, all students will be eligible for breakfast and lunch at the Shelter Island School regardless of family income.

Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., had announced he estimated the program would be back in December, but received word late last week that the program would be back as of Nov. 1 at no cost to families.

It’s anticipated the program could last for up to four years, Mr. Doelger said.

“This implementation is a result of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) expanding access to the federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP),” parents learned in a letter sent home last Thursday, Oct. 19, from the superintendent, Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Rylott, Todd Gulluscio, the district’s Director of Athletics, Physical Education, Health, Wellness and Personnel, Board Clerk Jacki Dunning, Treasurer Deborah Vecchio and the Board of Education.

Board goals

Each year the Board of Education updates its goals as part of what the district describes as its striving for excellence. At its Oct. 16 meeting, Board members committed to goals in four areas — educational, fiscal/building, communication and community outreach, and leadership and culture.

In the educational area the Board seeks to provide opportunities leading to optimal student growth and learning in academics, technology and social and emotional development. Members want to review academic intervention services and initiatives to ensure student needs are met with the resources to succeed and become “engaged learners.”

On the fiscal/building effort, the Board will strive to adhere to ecological goals, while remaining fiscally responsible and able to respond effectively to planned and unplanned events. Members, they say, are committed to working to maintain responsible budgets while continuing to meet district needs.

The Board wants to expand relationships with the community and stakeholder groups through enhanced posting on social media; direct communication to families from Superintendent Doelger; and stories in the local media.

With respect to leadership and culture, the Board will cooperate in efforts to maintain a climate of mutual cooperation with the administration, faculty and staff, students, parents and the community.

Toward that end, Board members will support a district-wide culture of personal leadership and ownership. By fostering “a positive, safe collaboration” they will be seeking equity and excellence.