Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Oct. 24, 2023

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

On Oct. 19 at 11:19 a.m., Shelter Island Police Department officers located and placed under police custody Thomas F. Leahey, age 38, of Islandia, on an open arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was held until Suffolk County police were able to respond to the charges occurring within Suffolk County Police jurisdiction.

SUMMONSES

Evellyn D. Mosquera Arango, Flanders, was stopped by police on Oct. 17 on North Ferry Road and given a ticket for operating a vehicle with the registration suspended/revoked.

Police conducted 10 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops in the Center, Heights and Menantic on Oct. 16 through 19 and Oct. 21 and 22, resulting in four warnings and one ticket.

ACCIDENTS

John G. Barrett, Wainscott, told police he was driving south on North Menantic Road when he hit a deer, resulting in over $1,000 damage to the front driver’s side of his vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

On Oct. 16, an anonymous caller reported a parked vehicle with passengers inside about ¼ mile from South Ferry Road; the area was canvassed with no results.

An incident in a landlord/tenant dispute was documented at police headquarters on Oct. 18.

A person was observed trespassing on a South Ferry Hills property on Oct. 19. Police notified the individual that any return to the property would be subject to an arrest for trespassing. Also on the 19th, a disabled landscaping truck was reported blocking a roadway.

On the 20th, a caller said she received a text from an unknown person demanding money. An officer searched the phone number with negative results and advised the caller to contact her local police department since the incident did not take place within Shelter Island Police jurisdiction.

Also on the 20th, a woman told police that she saw a van hit a deer on South Ferry Road; the deer was injured and the driver of the van continued driving south. Police put the deer down and canvassed the area, looking for the van, with negative results.

Hazardous road conditions were reported in Silver Beach on Oct. 20. An officer noticed that the road was being repaved and was not level; he deployed cones.

Verizon was notified of a downed wire across a Center roadway on Oct. 21, and a buoy anchor was reported washed up on a Shorewood beach; the Highway Department was notified.

On the 22nd, police investigated a financial crime into an attempted grand larceny scam. A caller complained about loud construction noise in the Center. An officer observed people clearing a vacant lot with various tools including a wood chipper. The caller was informed that the noise from the site did not violate town code and that there were no restrictions on the days of the week that could be worked.

In other incidents: police filed administrative reports; responded to two false 911 calls; performed court duty; handled two lost and found reports; opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside; were assigned traffic control for the 5K; and stood by for an interfaith gathering.

ALARMS

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to four alarms on Oct. 16, 19, 21 and 22 in the Center (two), West Neck and Menantic. One fire alarm was deemed not a problem; a second was activated by a faulty smoke detector; a carbon monoxide alarm showed no sign of CO; and the fourth was caused by smoke from cooking.

A residential alarm in Menantic on Oct. 18 was set off when the caretaker attempted to disable the alarm. An open door on the 21st in the Center may have activated an alarm. There was no sign of any criminal activity, and an officer secured the door.

ANIMALS

A caller asked the animal control officer’s (ACO) help in getting her dog back into the car after it was playing on Hay Beach. The ACO obliged. The owner of a dog at large in Cartwright and two dogs in the Center were recognized by the ACO and both owners came to retrieve the dogs.

The ACO assisted in looking for a missing dog in the Center; he came home on his own. Another dog got away from its owner in Dering Harbor and also returned home on her own.

An injured turkey was reported in the Center; the ACO determined the turkey was not in need of any assistance. Another injured turkey in the Heights had a limp but was otherwise healthy. A groundhog trapped in a window well in the Heights was freed by the ACO.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Oct. 18 and 20. One person was taken to Southampton Hospital on Oct. 17, and another refused transportation on Oct. 16.