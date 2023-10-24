Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Dickerson, Gereghty

Robert Douglas Dickerson Sr.

Robert Douglas Dickerson Sr. passed from this life on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

Bob was born on January 22, 1947, in Monahans, Tex. He was raised on Shelter Island. Bob graduated from Fox High School with the Class of 1965. He and the former Diana Kay Stewart were united in marriage on Sept. 20, 1969. They recently celebrated 54 wonderful years of marriage. To this union they were blessed with two sons, Robert (Bobby) Douglas Dickerson Jr. and Chad Erin Dickerson.

After graduating from high school, Bob was drafted into the United States Army where he served from August 1966 until his discharge in October 1968. During this time, he proudly served his country in Vietnam. In February 2003, he was deployed to Iraq where he served another tour of duty and returned home in March 2004. He retired from the United States Army in January 2007. He also worked in tire building, retiring after 30 years.

His hobbies included talking around the world with his Ham Radio, on which he was self-taught, camping at the lake, attending his sons’ football and baseball games most of the time with a video camera in his hands, working around the house on his tractor, golfing, telling all kinds of stories to anyone who would listen, and spending time with his grandsons taking them on all sorts of adventures.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gardner Lewis “Tink” Dickerson and Peggy June Fore Dickerson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe and Jurlie Stewart; brothers-in-law Harley Stewart, Jerry Hudgens, Robert Stewart and Jim Rapier; and sister-in-law, Jeannette Stewart.

Pop, as he was affectionately known by his precious grandsons, is survived by his wife, Diana Dickerson; sons, Bobby Dickerson and his wife, Cindy, and Chad Dickerson and Sonya Price; sisters Yvonne Purcell and husband, Joe of Shelter Island, and Deborah Benedict and husband, Bob; sisters-in-law, Barbara Hudgens, Patricia Stewart and Debbie Rapier; grandsons Paxton Dickerson and Dane Dickerson; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family would like to extend its love and gratitude to the staff of the Ardmore Veterans Center for the wonderful love and care given to Pop. Services were held Oct. 19 in Healdton, Okla.

Jane Ann Gereghty

Jane Ann Gereghty (nee Brewer) of Shelter Island died at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. She was 73 years old.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church, with Fr. Peter DeSanctis officiating.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Jane Gereghty to the Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island, Inc, P.O. Box 352, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family. A full obituary will be in an upcoming Reporter edition.