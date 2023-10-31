Daily Update: The World of Peter Waldner

(Credit:Peter Waldner)

Here are the headlines for Monday, October 23, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner: Oct. 31, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport falls in shootout in county soccer final

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wildcats advance to county finals

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork this November

SOUTHFORKER

Getaway at home: Nick & Toni’s wine dinners kick off November 2!

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.