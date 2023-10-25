Daily Update: Shelter Island School students to get free breakfast, lunch
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, October 25, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island School students to get free breakfast, lunch
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town Board votes to cancel controversial EPCAL project
Election Guide 2023: Meet the candidates for Town Clerk
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Voters reject Mattituck firehouse expansion
Election Guide 2023: Meet the candidates for Southold Town Justice
NORTHFORKER
Hands-on Halloween fun for kids
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Chef Stefano Mastracchio’s bluefish boquerones
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
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