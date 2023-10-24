Daily Update: Internationally recognized Shelter Island artist passes away

Janet Culbertson’s distinguished career as an artist spanned five decades, most of it living on Shelter Island. (Credit: Charity Robey)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Internationally recognized Shelter Island artist passes away: Janet Culbertson’s work was a message to the world

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck Fire District hears residents’ questions ahead of Tuesday vote on $15.5 million expansion

Election Guide 2023: Meet the candidates for Southold Town Council

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

‘Coffee with a Cop’ highlights police relations

Election 2023: Meet the candidates for Town Council

NORTHFORKER

Eight picks for soup season

SOUTHFORKER

Springs couple starts a whole new school of health

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

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