Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 21, 2023
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Aug. 4, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Heidi Battaglia to JDMRA Realty LLC, Route 114 (700-23-2-95.010) (V) $585,000
SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)
• Marilyn Wade & Nancy Lanciotti to Philip Baccarella & Maria Martinez, 27 Terry Drive (700-17-1-58) (R) $999,999
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Charles & Susan Bruschi to Thomas Pirro & Shannon McCann, 14 Willow Street (600-87-1-8) (R) $935,000
• Rose & John Roca to Jason & Alysha Parent, 33 Grant Drive (600-85-3-1.010) (R) $660,000
• Meaghan & Ryan Gregor to Nelci Salquil, 19 Zion Street (600-85-3-65.002) (R) $540,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Kober Realty LLC to Nicholas & Kelly Lombardi, 600 Holden Avenue Extension (1000-103-14-13) (R) $975,000
FISHERS ISLAND (06390)
• Beach Plum LLC to The Lighthouse Works Inc., 1070 Montauk Avenue (1000-10-7-4) (R) $999,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Kenneth & Elinore Lebohner to Kelvin Hurtado & Sucely Juarez, 4 Ida Lane (600-46-1-33.002) (R) $540,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Alejandro Azcona & Daniel DeVito to Brian Ledwith, 855 Grange Road (1000-75-4-19) (R) $960,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Mario Cancellieri & Nancy Lenz to Kevin & Lisa Condon, 16 Barnes Road (600-95-1-3) (R) $720,000
• Marguerite Imparato to Edmund Polera, 12 18th Street (600-52-2-32) (R) $405,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)