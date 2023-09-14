Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Sept. 14, 2023
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*
Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*
*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, will meet in September, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, susanbinder@me.com
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, susanbinder@me.com
Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3PM in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Sylvester Manor History & Heritage Tour, 1-1:45 p.m., 80 N. Ferry Rd. Learn about the three cultures that came together in 1651 when Shelter Island was established. Visit sylvestermanor.org for information and tickets: $25 each.
Taylor’s Island Foundation event, 5-7:30 p.m.,White Oak Wine Garden, 2 Manwaring Rd., $100. Appetizers and beverages. RSVP with your check to the Taylor’s Island Foundation P.O. Box 524, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965 or visit taylorsisland.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Mashomack Coastal Cleanup, 9 – 11 a.m. Come out for a day of volunteering to clean up our coastline — help keep our environment free of litter and protect marine life. Volunteers should meet at Mashomack’s Visitor Center at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Mashomack will supply work gloves, bags and transportation. Participants should bring a water bottle, have sun and insect protection and wear comfortable shoes for walking on the beach. Email MashomackPreserve@tnc.org for more information.
Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce Trucks & Trades Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
CAST Food Van, 3- 6 p.m., 61 Cobbetts Lane.
Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing, Gardiner’s Bay C.C., for Information call 518-654-4747 or PRCareyFoundation@gmail.com
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
SENIOR VACCINATION CLINIC, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Pharmacists from Rite Aid will be in the library Community Room to administer flu shots and vaccines for shingles, pneumonia and DTAP. Bring your health insurance information and a photo ID. Please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059 to reserve a time slot.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
The Hank Williams Century Featuring Tennessee Walt, 6 p.m. To marks the 100th birthday of singer/songwriter Hank Williams, “Tennessee Walt” sings and tells the story behind the classics such as “I Saw the Light,” “Hey, Good-Looking,” and “Jambalaya.” Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
TOWN MEETINGS
Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.
COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD
Thursday, Sept. 14, 7 to 8 p.m.
WATER ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Monday, Sept. 18, 2 to 3:30 p.m.
RECREATION COMMITTEE
Monday, Sept. 18, 6 to 7 p.m.
CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL
Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION
Tuesday, Sept. 19, 1 to 3 p.m.
TOWN BOARD MEETING
Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6 to 8 p.m.
EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES
ADVISORY BOARD
Wednesday, Sept. 20, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
ZBA WORK SESSION
Wednesday, Sept. 20, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE
Thursday, Sept. 21, 9 to 10 a.m.
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN UPDATE – PUBLIC WORKSHOP AND HEARING
(IN-PERSON) AMERICAN LEGION
Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.