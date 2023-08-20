Former supervisor Jim Dougherty has died

Former supervisor Jim Dougherty.

Former Shelter Island supervisor Jim Dougherty died Saturday.

Mr. Dougherty, a devoted environmentalist who contributed money and energy to helping to preserve open spaces on the Island, served as supervisor for six two-year terms, losing his bid for a seventh term that would have started in January 2018.

Mr. Dougherty was a Nassau County native who had a home on Shelter Island since 1976.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Shelter Island Community Center.

Heather Reylek, Shelter Island Democratic Committee Chair, on learning the news, told the Reporter:

“To serve six terms as Town Supervisor, in itself, is an incredible accomplishment. Just to think about the word ‘”‘serve’ is to think about what Jim Dougherty gave to Shelter Island. He gave service to Shelter Island. He was a faithful public servant. He cared about our environment, our water supply, our people and our economic well being. It wasn’t an easy job, but he worked hard to uphold his beliefs on what was best for the island. I would say to him, ‘Jim, job well done.'”

Charity Robey had interviewed Mr. Dougherty for an Island Profile to run this week: it will appear on this site and in Thursday’s print edition.

The family is preparing an obituary.