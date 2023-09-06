UPDATE: Man helicoptered to Stony Brook with injuries after bike accident is identified

The operator and injured person in this investigation has been identified as Christian Aldair Mendez-Peres, age 25, of Shelter Island. Mr. Mendez-Peres remains at Stony Brook University Hospital where he continues to receive treatment for his serious injuries.

Below is the original report:

The Shelter Island Police Department reported that a young man was seriously injured in a bicycle accident on Thursday, June 8, and was taken via helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital.

According to police, he is in critical, but stable condition.

Police said the victim is an Hispanic man in his mid-20s, who remains unidentified. He was operating an e-bike on Wade Road at about 1 p.m. when he fell to the roadway. According to police, no other vehicle “is believed to be involved.”

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services personnel were called to the scene where the man was semi-conscious. EMS transported him to Klenawicus Airstrip where a Suffolk County Police helicopter took him to the hospital.

He was described as riding a new, black with red trim Totem Victor e-Bike, and wore a ball cap with a “Y” on front and “Air Force-New York” on the side.