Shelter Island Library expansion plan passes

The Shelter Island Public Library. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Voters gave a resounding approval to a $9.5 million expansion plan for the Shelter Island Library Saturday. The tally was 516 in favor and 272 against the proposal.

“I am delighted,” Library Director Terry Lucas said.

With the go-ahead, the Library Board of Trustees can now accept previously pledged money to offset the cost of the expansion work and reach out for more financial support from the community and make arrangements for a 30-year bond.

The vote culminates in a more than year-long outreach to describe what’s needed in terms of space, and gathering input from the community.

A full story will appear in Thursday’s Shelter Island Reporter.