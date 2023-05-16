UPDATE: Shelter Island School budget passes easily with 77% of vote: Anthony Rando garners most votes for Board of Ed

(Courtesy illustration)

Shelter Island voters turned out in record numbers Tuesday to support the School District’s $12.66 million budget that would cost local property taxpayers $11.2 million.

A total of 555 voters awarded a win for the spending plan. The final vote was 427 in favor and 110 opposed and 3 blank ballots. The overall approval was by approximately 77%.

That gave district officials a sense of relief because a late transportation proposition requested by a taxpayer was also on the ballot, which forced the district to need a 60% approval. This was because if the transportation proposition had passed, expanding busing and ferry fares within a 17-mile radius instead of the state required 15 miles, the cost would have caused the budget to pierce the state-mandated 2% cap on spending increases instead of the 1.76% the staff and Board of Education had approved. The transportation proposition was rejected by a vote of 288 to 253.

Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. said minutes after the election that he’s gratified at the support the community has once again given to the school. School Board President Margaret Colligan said she “couldn’t be happier. It just shows the love and support from this community.”

Anthony Rando was sworn in Tuesday night, taking the seat that was vacated by Rob Strauss in March. Mr. Strauss had to resign to take a position as a chemistry teacher in the district. Mr. Rando is a Shelter Island Police officer and runs the D.A.R.E. anti-drug and alcohol program, which teaches students lessons on decision making and effective communication.

Antony Rando being sworn in as the newest member of the Board of Education by School District Treasurer Deborah Vecchio right after the polls closed Tuesday night. Mr. Rando received the most votes of the candidates seeking election. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Mr. Rando received the highest number of votes with 375.

Two incumbents running for new terms were re-elected. Tracy McCarthy received 356 votes and Dawn Hedberg got 313 votes.

Mr. Rando has lived on the Island since 1996 when his parents purchased a home here and attended the local school grades 9 through 12. Before joining the Police Department in 2010, he was a chef at the family-owned Sweet Tomato’s restaurant in the Heights.

In addition to the D.A.R.E. program, he initiated the “Lunch with a Police Officer” program to help cement good relationships with students. He and wife Lindsay have three children enrolled in the district.

Mr. Rando has helped organize various community events, including Bike Day, Christmas Caroling, informative lunches for senior citizens, and numerous other activities.

“The Shelter Island School is the heart and future of our community and should be supported by all,” he said in his statement prior to the election. He hopes to have a hand in attracting more students who attend school off-Island to enroll here. That has also been a goal of the current Board of Education.

Ms. McCarthy has been on the Board for six years. She and her husband Bryan, a North Ferry captain, have been long-time Island residents. She is director of operations at Sylvester Manor. She previously owned a publishing company in Connecticut.

Ms. McCarthy has served on the Board of Friends of the Shelter Island Library and volunteered at the Mashomack Dinner Dance, the Shelter Island 10K and the PTSA.

“I’m proud to be part of the Board that hired Mr. Doelger,” she said. “I feel Mr. Doelger has brought continuity and excellence to the Shelter Island School.

Her goals for this term are focusing on working with the school cafeteria staff to provide more healthy food options, she said. “We’re surrounded by fresh produce from farms, delicious seafood from the bays and pasture-raised meat and poultry. I know there are grants we can apply for and locals who can help make this a reality for our school.”

Ms. Hedberg grew up in Sag Harbor and has lived on the Island for 17 years. She first ran for the Board of Education in 2020. Her son, Jonas Kinsey, attended the school here from the time he entered kindergarten through the 12th grade and is now a senior at SUNY New Paltz, preparing for grad school.

Ms. Hedberg has frequently volunteered at the school and served on the PTSA Board as its treasurer. She owns Black Cat Books in the Center and is also a certified yoga teacher with classes at the Community Center.

Ms. Hedberg looks forward to seeing the septic project at the school through to completion. She also hopes the district will be able to purchase a second van, the first of which was purchased this year and has been a great way to save money and expand local field trips. She has said she will continue to advocate for and support arts and humanities programs that are expanding.

“It has been a great honor to serve on the Board of Education for the past three years,” Ms. Hedberg said. “Working with the unparalleled Superintendent Brian Doelger, this Board continues to find ways to improve and expand opportunities for our students without a tax increase these last three years.”

She looks forward to continuing “this meaningful work with this group of dedicated, thoughtful volunteers.”

Emily Parsons, who fell short of her goal to join the Board of Education, said she plans to run again in the future.