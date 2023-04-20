Shelter Island Calendar of events: April 20, 2023

The Island's weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

MahJong: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.or

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.

Mahjong Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, susanbinder@me.com

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, susanbinder@me.com

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

Thursday, APRIL 20

Story Time 10:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Slime Party 3 p.m.,

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

Sensory Hour 10:30 a.m.

First day to pick up paper puppets

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

Sensory Hour 10:30 a.m.

Bubble Tea 3:30 p.m.

Adult Informational Meeting for Girl Scouts 6:00 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Children’s Movie Day 4 p.m.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

Intermediate French Conversation 11 a.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Basics of Philosophy 10 a.m.

Friday Night Dialogue: Wood Turning by Fred Buonocore

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Seed Sowing and a Craft 11 a.m.

Shakespeare in Community 12:30 p.m.

Barbara Pym Book Club 2 p.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 24

Mahjong 10 a.m.

Mystery Book Club 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

Adult Informational Meeting for Girl Scouts 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

New York State Health Marketplace 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Intermediate French Conversation 11 a.m.

OTHER EVENTS

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Hay Beach Property Association Spring Meeting 3 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Councilwomen BJ. Ianfolla and Meg Larsen will offer an update on the Comprehensive Plan. The meeting is open to all HBPOA members and Hay Beach residents who would like to be members.

SATURDAY, May 6

Tag Sale to Benefit the Shelter Island Historical Society SIHS Barn 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Anyone interested in donating items to the sale should call Shirley Ferrer 631 749 1125

TOWN MEETINGS

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, April 20, 9-10 a.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, April 24 6:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, April 25, 1 p.m.

TOWN BOARD

Tuesday, April 25, 6 P.M.

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

Wednesday, April 26, 7:30 p.m.

SHELTER ISLAND FIRE COMMISSIONERS

Thursday, April 27, 7:30 p.m.