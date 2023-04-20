Shelter Island Calendar of events: April 20, 2023
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*
Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.
MahJong: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.or
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*
*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.
Mahjong Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, susanbinder@me.com
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, susanbinder@me.com
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY
Thursday, APRIL 20
Story Time 10:30 a.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
Slime Party 3 p.m.,
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
Sensory Hour 10:30 a.m.
First day to pick up paper puppets
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
Sensory Hour 10:30 a.m.
Bubble Tea 3:30 p.m.
Adult Informational Meeting for Girl Scouts 6:00 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
Children’s Movie Day 4 p.m.
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
Intermediate French Conversation 11 a.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
Basics of Philosophy 10 a.m.
Friday Night Dialogue: Wood Turning by Fred Buonocore
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
Seed Sowing and a Craft 11 a.m.
Shakespeare in Community 12:30 p.m.
Barbara Pym Book Club 2 p.m.
MONDAY, APRIL 24
Mahjong 10 a.m.
Mystery Book Club 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
Adult Informational Meeting for Girl Scouts 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
New York State Health Marketplace 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Intermediate French Conversation 11 a.m.
OTHER EVENTS
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
Hay Beach Property Association Spring Meeting 3 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Councilwomen BJ. Ianfolla and Meg Larsen will offer an update on the Comprehensive Plan. The meeting is open to all HBPOA members and Hay Beach residents who would like to be members.
SATURDAY, May 6
Tag Sale to Benefit the Shelter Island Historical Society SIHS Barn 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Anyone interested in donating items to the sale should call Shirley Ferrer 631 749 1125
TOWN MEETINGS
GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE
Thursday, April 20, 9-10 a.m.
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Monday, April 24 6:30 p.m.
TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION
Tuesday, April 25, 1 p.m.
TOWN BOARD
Tuesday, April 25, 6 P.M.
ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
Wednesday, April 26, 7:30 p.m.
SHELTER ISLAND FIRE COMMISSIONERS
Thursday, April 27, 7:30 p.m.