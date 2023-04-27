Daily Update: Fashion show benefits seniors, Meet Shelter Island’s youngest centenarian
Here are the headlines for Thursday, April 27, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Fashion show benefits seniors: Star turns at new event
One hundred years of blessings: Betty Hansel is Shelter Island’s youngest centenarian
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Students get a close up look at the work of Southold police during job shadow day
High stakes real estate scam under investigation after local landowners impersonated in bids to sell vacant land
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town Board hires Petrocelli Contracting to oversee construction at new Town Hall
High stakes real estate scam under investigation after local landowners impersonated in bids to sell vacant land
NORTHFORKER
Northforker’s ‘summer preview’ issue is now on newsstands
Victoria’s Helado, a new frozen dessert shop, opens in downtown Riverhead
SOUTHFORKER
April’s arts and entertainment scene finishes strong this weekend
Southside Sips: Elaia Estiatorio’s Greek 95
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 30% chance of showers before 2 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 43.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
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