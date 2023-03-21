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Town Board appoints four to committees

By Julie Lane

Shelter Island Town Hall. (Reporter File Photo)

At its March 14 regular meeting, the Town Board approved several appointments to committees.

Long-time chairman of the Waterways Management Advisory Council (WMAC) John Needham was reappointed to a three-year term as a member, but one year as chairman of that committee. That will leave a decision about who chairs the committee next year to the reconstituted Town Board.

William Geraghty was reappointed as a WMAC member for a three-year term.

Reeves Thompson and Noel Cunningham were each appointed to five-year terms on the Board of Assessment Review.