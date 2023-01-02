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Daily Update

Daily Update: In-person quorum rules disrupts committee meetings, Shelter Island police blotter

By Reporter Staff

Shelter Island Town Hall. (Reporter File Photo)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

In-person quorum mandate disrupts Town committees

Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Jan. 31, 2023

Porters and Ravens defeat Islanders: Coaches stress ‘blue collar’ basketball

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck movie theater dropping first-run films

Boston-based real estate firm purchases Greenporter Hotel

Boys Basketball: Greenport takes home loss to Smithtown Christian 

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Efforts to update town’s Comprehensive Plan begin anew as consulting firm launches website

Girls Basketball: SWR improves to 18-0 with another blowout victory

NORTHFORKER

Made on the North Fork: Contemporary Assemblage Art with David Betts

Where to catch live music this winter

SOUTHFORKER

More than a hill of beans: Cassoulet with Sylvie Bigar at Almond, February 9th

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 22.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

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