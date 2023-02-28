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Daily Update

Daily Update: Candidates emerge for county legislature seat, Casting call for new Island musical

By Reporter Staff

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Candidates for County Legislature selected: 1st District now includes Shelter Island

Casting call for new Island musical: Historical Society show set for this summer

Siller, Gooding to face off in Democratic primary for supervisor: Dickson, Waife chosen as candidates for Town Board

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Citing ‘problems caused by confusing instructions,’ League of Women Voters withdraws from Greenport debates

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wrestling: Shoreham-Wading River 8th grader places second in state championships

NORTHFORKER

10 things to on the North Fork this March

North Fork Dream Home: Sanctuary on Shelter Island

WEATHER

Rain, snow and sleet are in the forecast for today and a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected and the precipitation will become all rain after 8 a.m. Clouds will clear gradually this evening and the low will be around 31.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

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