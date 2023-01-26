Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Jan. 26, 2023
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.
Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email
susanbinder@me.com for Zoom link.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting & Crochet Club: Monday, 5:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at
silibrary.org.
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.
Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email susanbinder@me.com to sign up and receive Zoom link.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up:
631-749-1059
Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays, 1:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, susanbinder@me.com
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, susanbinder@me.com
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY
TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 – SATURDAY, JANUARY 28
Paper Plate Snowman Take-and-Make (Ages 2-5) This adorable snowman is a fun craft for those days when it’s too cold to go outside. It’s super easy and perfect for little fingers. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25
Tween Graphic Novel Club, 4 p.m. January meeting of the graphic novel book club. The club will be discussing January’s book, Invisible, and picking the book for February. Snacks, drinks and plenty of book talk. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2
DIY Marshmallow Squishie (Ages 10+), 4 p.m. Ever wanted to make your own soft squishy? Now you can make the cutest marshmallows you’ve ever seen. This can be done with basic sewing skills or with hot glue. Visit silibrary.org to register.
LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
THURSDAY, JANUARY 26
Acadia’s Top Ten – A National Park Program, 7 p.m. (Zoom) What makes Maine’s Acadia National Park… Acadia? Ranger Brooke will present a slideshow showcasing the sites and resources that are protected in this ecologically diverse National Park. This is a shared program from the North Shore Public Library. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 27
Trivia with Bob DeStefano, 7 p.m. Trivia Master Bob DeStefano returns with another round of “Battle of the Brains.” Test your knowledge in a wide variety of subjects against that of your neighbors. Always a great time. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 28
Shakespeare in Community Online – Henry VI – Part III, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) After York asserts claim to the throne, Henry makes York his heir thereby disinheriting his own son. Queen Margaret goes after and then kills York, and York’s son Edward seizes the throne. Visit silibrary.org to register.
Barbara PYM Book Club – Excellent Women, 2 p.m. (Zoom) The first book in this series, Excellent Women, centers around Mildred Lathbury, a mild-mannered spinster in 1950s England who becomes involved in the lives of her eccentric new neighbors, reflecting a world of careful manners and repressed desires. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
MONDAY, JANUARY 30
Mystery Book Club – After All I’ve Done by Mina Hardy, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) Diana Sparrow is missing a few months of her memories after an accident left her injured five months ago. She’s started having recurring nightmares about the night of the accident that feel so real she wonders what really happened. This psychological thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
TOWN MEETINGS
Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.
TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION
Tuesday, January 31, 1 – 3 PM
TOWN BOARD MEETING
Tuesday, January 31, 6 – 8 PM
BOARD OF ETHICS
Thursday, February 2, 1 – 2 PM
WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT ADVISORY BOARD
Thursday, February 2, 6 – 7 PM