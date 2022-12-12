Daily Update: Meet library head of youth services Sara Garcia, See this week’s police blotter
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
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Here are the headlines for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Sara Garcia is library mom with a superpower
Tickets, accidents head week’s police news
Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers, Dec. 12, 2022
Proposed plans unveiled at library
Helping hands for the seriously ill
Column: Travel is so broadening
Suffolk Closeup: Tangling with Robert Moses
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Annual Christmas parade, bonfire brings holiday cheer to downtown Riverhead: Photos
Wrestling: SWR, ESM honor Suffolk police officer Tim Thrane at pre-match ceremony
State awards Sidor Farms $400K to expand capacity, pay tribute to potato farming history
Cops: Riverhead man charged with felony DWI under Leandra’s Law after crash
Riverhead Police arrest UK man in connection to Home Depot theft
Local farm reveals signs of the past as 1700s coin and other treasures recovered from field
‘A miracle’: Supports pours in for Riverhead man after waking from coma
Editorial: Report card on Sound’s water quality is must-read
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold native Jennifer Drofenik honored with statewide leadership award for work at Peconic Landing
Southold students’ LGBTQ+ Christmas tree is vandalized
Southold Blotter: Caller reports homeless encampment on private property
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: A Sunny Afternoon at Browder’s Birds
Farm Stand to Plate: Pistachio & Cara Cara Orange Jam Wreath Cookies
Warm up with these four festive hot chocolates
SOUTHFORKER
A spirited harvest: Sagaponack Farm Distillery releases its very first bourbon
WEATHER
Snow is possible before 9 a.m. today before clouds begin to gradually clear, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be near 40 degrees and the low tonight will be 27.