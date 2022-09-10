Shelter Islanders gather for class reunions

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Members of the Shelter Island High School Classes of 1971 and 1972 gathered for their 51st and 50th reunions at Goat Hill on Oct. 1.

Class of ‘71, Front Row: Christine Edwards Gross, Phyllis Clark Power, Vicki Schlosser Davis, David Binder, Theresa DeSalvo Sherland. Back Row: Bob Banks, Hap Bowditch, Rick Dalton, Roland Reeves, Tom Bliss, Wayne Bourne, and Albert Dickson (Credit: Mary Ellen MCGayhey)