Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Oct. 20, 2022
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.
Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email susanbinder@me.com for zoom link.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.orgor
Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library.
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.orgr
Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.
Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email susanbinder@me.com for zoom link.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, susanbinder@me.com
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, susanbinder@me.com
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
LIBRARY PROGRAMS
FOR CHILDREN
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20
Creepy Cupcake Decorating (Ages 12+), 3:30 p.m. Put your creative skills to the test and design your very own frightening cupcake. There will be frosting, candy, and all kinds of decorating supplies. And yes, you can eat the cupcakes. Visit silibrary.org to register.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22
Creepy Castles (6+), 1 p.m. Dracula’s castle has nothing on the creations you will bring to life: use hot glue guns, toilet paper rolls, cardboard, and your imagination to create the creepiest castles you can possibly think of. Visit silibrary.org to register.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26
Pumpkin Volcanoes (6+), 3:30 p.m. Watch out, there’s a volcano behind you! Oh wait, it’s a pumpkin?! Create pum-canoes (what do you mean that’s not a real word?) and have a messy good time with this crazy chemical reaction. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27
Virtual basketball, 3:30 p.m. (12+) Compete in the library’s first 2K21 Tournament – with snacks provided. Visit silibrary.org to register.
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21
Dick Behrke Quartet featuring John Ludlow is playing at the Ram’s Head Inn, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Friday Night Dialogue: Raymond Dowd, 7 p.m. (Zoom) discusses a landmark victory for a museum seeking to recover a golden Assyrian tablet found in a safe deposit box. The ruling reaffirmed that no one can take good title to property from a thief. Visit silibrary.org to register.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22
Oak-tober Fest at White Oak Gardens, to benefit Strongpoint Theinert Ranch, begins at noon. Tickets: $75 at the door, $65 pre-ordered. Children under 12 free, (in costumes, if they wish). Pumpkin patch, music and refreshments. For information and tickets, contact whiteoakwines.si@gmail.com
Shakespeare in Community Online: “All’s Well That Ends Well,” 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) Helena, ward of the Countess of Rousillon, is given in marriage to the man she longs for, Count Bertram. He refuses to accept the marriage. It becomes her challenge to win his acceptance. Visit silibrary.org to register.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 24
Mystery Book Club: “Look Behind You” by Iris & Roy Johansen, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom). Kendra Michaels, blind for the first twenty years of her life, regained her sight after a surgical procedure. Now a hired gun for both the CIA and the FBI, she is following a serial killer. Visit silibrary.org to register.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
In person; Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events
GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE
Thursday, October 20, 9 to 10 a.m.
COMMUNITY HOUSING FUND ADVISORY BOARD
Thursday, October 20, 7 to 8 p.m.
DEDICATION CEREMONY OF THE TOWN CLERK’S OFFICE
Saturday, October 22, 2 p.m. Dedication of the Town Clerk’s Office to Dorothy S. Ogar at Community Center.
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Monday, October 24, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
FIRE DISTRICT MEETING,
Monday, October 24, 7:30 p.m.
TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION
Tuesday, October 25, 1 to 4 p.m.
ZBA HEARING
Wednesday, October 26, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.