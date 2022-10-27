Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Oct. 27, 2022
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.
Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email susanbinder@me.com for zoom link.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.or
Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.or
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.or
Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.or
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.
Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email susanbinder@me.com for zoom link.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, susanbinder@me.com
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, susanbinder@me.com
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27
Virtual basketball, 3:30 p.m. (12+) Compete in the library’s first 2K21 Tournament – with snacks provided. Visit silibrary.org to register.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 31
Library Spooky Walk, 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. The spooky walk is back! Come by on Halloween to creep through the library’s frightening house of horrors, if you dare.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12
Turkey Cones Take-and-Make (Ages 2-5) Create your own adorable turkey to celebrate autumn, a very easy craft that will make you gobble with excitement when you’re done. Visit silibrary.org to register.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9
Camp NaNoWriMo (Ages 10+), 4 p.m. November is National Novel Writing Month and we’re picking back up with Camp NaNo. Notebooks and pens (and snacks) are provided so bring your storytelling skills, plot bunnies, and unexpected twists and come write. Visit silibrary.org to register.
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7
Painted Fall Welcome Sign, 5 p.m. Welcome your friends and family to your home with these beautiful signs using chalkboard paint and decorations. All materials provided to make this sign, including fall decor; however you can change this craft to fit the season. Visit silibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8
Shelter Island Book Club: The Monster’s Bones: The Discovery of the T Rex and How it Shocked Our World by David K. Randall, 5 p.m. A fearless paleontologist, the founding of America’s most loved museums, and the race to find the largest dinosaurs onrecord. Visit silibrary.org to register.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
In person; Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events
BOARD OF ETHICS
Friday, October 28, 11 a.m to 1 p.m
WEST NECK WATER DISTRICT BOARD
Friday, October 28, 3 to 4 p.m.
CAPITAL PLANNING & GRANTS
COMMITTEE
Tuesday, November 1, 9 to 10 a.m.
TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION Tuesday, November 1, 1 to 4 p.m.