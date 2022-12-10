UPDATE: Town Board removes DiOrio from two housing committees

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

In a fast moving story with several twists and turns, a press release from Supervisor Gerry Siller announced the removal of Chris DiOrio as a member of both the Community Housing Board and Community Housing Fund Advisory Board.

The release received just before noon Wednesday announced the action was taken by the Town Board “upon further review” of a charge that the former chairman of the CHB had removed ”Vote No” signage from Town property.

The supervisor’s statement issued Wednesday said, “Upon further review, the Town Board has decided to remove Christopher DiOrio from the Community Housing Board and Community Housing Fund Advisory Board, effective immediately. This action is taken in response to Mr. DiOrio’s removal of ‘Vote No’ signage from Town property. We recognize that the topic of community housing has ignited people’s passion, however, we do not condone his action.”

“I have not admitted any guilt,” Mr. DiOrio said in a telephone interview Wednesday morning, prior to the Town Board’s action in removing him from the CHB and CHFAB. At Tuesday’s Town Board work session, Supervisor Gerry Siller said Mr. DiIOrio admitted removing a sign that was placed on Town-owned land opposing the referendum.

The incident came to light Tuesday when Bob Kohn, a former CHB member and opponent of the referendum, said he was told Mr. DiOrio had been seen removing signs that had been placed on Town land alongside signs for Saturday’s 5K Run/Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness. Mr. Kohn said an unidentified police officer had told him he could put the signs on Town-owned land.

Mr. Kohn said he was open to filing a complaint against Mr. DiOrio and thought the Town Board should dismiss him. That was rejected Tuesday by Mr. Siller, who said Mr. DiOrio had stepped aside and until an investigation of the incident occurs, no other action would be taken. But by Wednesday noon, Mr. DiOrio was fired.

Residents who have been seeking more information on the Community Housing Fund referendum that will be on the Nov. 8 ballot will have their chance to hear from those who have been working on the initiative and pose questions on Saturday between 3 and 5 p.m. at the Shelter Island School auditorium.

The draft report by the CHB, providing answers to many questions, is available on the town website at shelterislandtown.us under the tabs for Town Board meetings and the Community Housing Fund Advisory Board.

Saturday’s forum will feature Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (D-Sag Harbor), who wrote the legislation that created the Peconic Bay Community Housing Fund, which enables East End towns to hold a referendum on whether or not to employ the real estate transfer tax to provide money for affordable housing. The tax would be paid by some purchasers of properties in the town with exemptions for first-time buyers.

Others who will be on hand to answer questions are members of the Community Housing Board minus Mr. DiOrio, Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams and Taylor Garner from the consulting firm of Nelson Pope Voorhis, who has been working with the Community Housing Fund Advisory Board to create a plan outlining how money would be used if voters approve the referendum.

Mary Eisenstein, a communications specialist with Mattituck’s Melmar Enterprises, will be the facilitator for the forum. Speakers won’t be subject to time limits, but are expected to remain on topic, according to Town Board Administrative Assistant Kristina Martin Majdisova. Mr. Kiley said speakers will have an opportunity to make brief statements and/or ask questions. But Mr. Kohn was cautioned that he couldn’t grandstand and speak at length. He could make a statement and/or ask a question, but then yield to others who want information.

“We are hoping for a highly informative and civil discussion,” Ms. Martin Majdisova said.

The session is also being live-screened on YouTube and later available on Channel 22 and on the Town website.

Questions may also be submitted in advance of the forum by emailing Coco Lee Thuman at cthuman@shelterislandtown.us.