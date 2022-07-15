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A fitting tribute to a great teacher

By Reporter Staff

Some of the many Islanders who were taught to swim by Jack Wroble gathered on Sunday, July 10 at a plaque in his honor at Crescent Beach to honor his memory on his birthday. Back row from left, Greg Senken, Patricia (Senken) Hitscherich, Andrew Reeve, Hoot Sherman, Marylou Putignano, Chris Carey, Rich Bond, Art Barnett. Front row from left, Karen Wroble (Jack’s daughter), Nell Lowell (his granddaughter, the current swim instructor), Sue Hawthorne, Kathie “Hulse” Kokis, Sherri Cavasini. (Credit: Hayley Lowell)