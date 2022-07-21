Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, July 21, 2022
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.
Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email susanbinder@me.com for zoom link.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom.Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.
Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email susanbinder@me.com for zoom link.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, susanbinder@me.com
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, susanbinder@me.com
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Email: junershatken@gmail.com to sign-up.
Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: mfanelli@shelterislandtown.us or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
New summer programs are offered by the Town Recreation Dept. in July. Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for information and signups.
FRIDAY, JULY 22
Bad Art Afternoon (Ages 10+), 2 p.m.
(Library, In Person) Compete with your friends to see who can create the best, worst art. There will be snacks, voting, and plenty of glitter. Visit silibrary.org to register.
SATURDAY, JULY 23
Shark Porthole Sun Catcher (Ages 2-5),
1 p.m. (Library, In Person) Did you know that a group of sharks is called a shiver? To go with our Oceans of Possibilities theme for summer reading we’re bringing the sharks to us with this cute and easy craft. Visit silibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY, JULY 22 – SUNDAY, JULY 24
“The Prospect of Summer,” Shelter Island Historical Society Musical, 6 p.m.. Tickets at shelterislandhistorical.org
LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
THURSDAY, JULY 21
Great Decisions: Russia and the U.S., 5:30 p.m. (In-Person and Zoom) Among the issues are the war in Ukraine, Russian interference in American elections, Russia’s support of cyber attacks, and the fate of opposition leaders in Russia. Peter Pettibone, Independent Arbitrator & Mediator, will lend his expertise to this discussion. This program will take place both in-person and over Zoom. Please choose which you are registering for. Visit silibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY, JULY 22
Friday Night Dialogue: Peter Lighte: ‘The Old Horse Knows the Way’, 7 p.m.
(In-Person and Zoom) Having studied Chinese history and putting it to the test when first living and working in Beijing during the early 1980s, Sinologist Peter Lighte helps us to see the way forward. This program will take place both in-person and on Zoom. Please select which you are registering for. Visit silibrary.org to register.
SATURDAY, JULY 23
Shakespeare in Community – A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) A Midsummer Night’s Dream revolves around the marriage of Theseus, Duke of Athens, and Hippolyta, Queen of the Amazons. Subplots include the trials of four lovers and a troupe of actors who are rehearsing a play for the wedding. Join us for a discussion led by writer Becky Cole. Visit silibrary.org to register.
Willa Cather Book Club, 2 p.m. (Zoom) Death Comes for the Archbishop. This book tells, in poetic prose, the trials of Bishop Jean Marie Latour and priest Joseph Vaillant as they strive to establish a diocese in New Mexico territory in the late nineteenth century. Visit silibrary.org to register.
TOWN MEETINGS
In person; Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events
GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE
Thursday, July 21, 9 to 10 a.m.
COMMUNITY HOUSING FUND ADVISORY BOARD
Thursday, July 21, 7 to 8 p.m.
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Monday, July 25, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION
Tuesday, July 26, 3 to 6 p.m.
TOWN BOARD MEETING
Tuesday, July 26, 6 to 7 p.m.
ZBA HEARING
Wednesday, July 27, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD
Thursday, July 28, 7 to 8 p.m.
FIRE DISTRICT BOARD
Monday, July 25, 7:30 p.m.