Views of Saturday’s Shelter Island 10K

A day more suited for mid-October than mid-June didn’ t put a chill on the festival-like atmosphere of the 43rd annual running of Saturday’s Shelter Island 10K, one of the signature races of the region.
Below are some photos of the day. Watch this site and our print edition Thursday for more photos and stories on the race.
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