Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events: Feb. 10, 2022
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Youth Center.
Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email susanbinder@me.com to sign up and receive zoom link.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.silibrary.org
Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Mah Jong: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom.
Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, sara.mundy@shelterislandtown.us.
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, sara.mundy@shelterislandtown.us.
Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, sara.mundy@shelterislandtown.us.
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, sara.mundy@shelterislandtown.us.
Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, sara.mundy@shelterislandtown.us.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.
Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email susanbinder@me.com to sign up and receive zoom link.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.
Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, through June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
AT THE LIBRARY
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8 TO
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Love Bugs – Take and Make. Create your own adorable love bug just in time for Valentine’s Day. Visit silibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10
Magic: the Gathering, 3 p.m. (In Person) It’s a fun card game where you use creatures and spells to defeat your opponent. Old players and never-before-played players are welcome. (MTG is geared for ages 13+). Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15
Tween Graphic Novel Club, 3 p.m. (In Person) The first meeting of a new graphic novel club. Bring your thoughts, feelings, and opinions and discuss possible choices of books to read. The group will select the book for next month’s meeting and copies will be ordered for all attendees. Visit silibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17
Magic: the Gathering, 3 p.m. (In Person) It’s a fun card game where you use creatures and spells to defeat your opponent. Old players and never-before-played players are welcome. (MTG is geared for ages 13+) Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18
Teen Movie Night: Spider-Man Into the Spiderverse, 4:30 p.m. (In Person) Awesome movie night at the library. The movie does feature bright flashing lights, loud noises, and plenty of action. It’s rated PG. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19
Twig Snowflake Craft (Ages 2 – 5), 1 p.m. (In Person)Super easy to make but delightfully fun twig snowflakes: a perfect decoration for winter. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
NOTE: All Adult programs on the Library calendar will be conducted via Zoom. Register at silibrary.org at least 30 minutes in advance.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8 – SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Fringed Felt Heart (Take and Make Craft for Adults) Bring a little bit of Valentine’s day romance to your life by making an adorable fringed felt heart. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11
Friday Night Dialogue: A Celebration of Life, Love and Art of Judith and Gerson Leiber, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Ann Fristoe Stewart, Museum Director and Curator of the Leiber Collection will lead a presentation exploring the life, love, creativity, and humanity of this fascinating artistic couple. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18
Friday Night Dialogue: “Michael Bloomberg -The Limits of Power” with Lynne Weikart, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Michael Bloomberg served three terms as mayor of New York City. In her new book, Lynn Weikart evaluates Bloomberg’s major policy initiatives – the successes and the failures. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
TOWN & VILLAGE MEETINGS
DERING HARBOR TRUSTEES, special meeting, Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. (Zoom) Clerk will distribute link.
The Town of Shelter Island is suspending all in-person public meetings. All meetings will be conducted via video conference.
Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or townclerk@shelterislandtown.us for Zoom invites.
CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL
Monday, February 14, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82766214393?pwd=OTkxN0hnNWZaaVFQQWc4RUZGUnpaUT09
Meeting ID: 827 6621 4393
Passcode: 583871
SHORELINE ACCESS TASK FORCE
Tuesday, February 15, 9 to 10 a.m.
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84704676261?pwd=YTdINnN0WE9NbmFHeGcrdjFhSU1FZz09
Meeting ID: 847 0467 6261
Password: 727613
TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION
Tuesday, February 15, 1 to 4 p.m.
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6317490000?pwd=YUk3cUt4SmFwMkZFWEMza3lSSy9hZz09
Meeting ID: 631 749 0000
Passcode: 7490000
GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE
Thursday, February 17, 9 to 10 a.m.
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89239461080?pwd=amVMMXZlWG1HaUtiNEo1TVZWNStQQT09
Meeting ID: 892 3946 1080