UPDATE: Funeral arrangements for Helen J. Rosenblum

Partial Obituary

The Honorable Helen J. Rosenblum of Shelter Island, died on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Stony Brook University Hospital.

The Family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at The DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home (23 West Neck Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964) from 4 to 8 p.m. where a Firematic/EMS service will be held at 6 p.m.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of The Isle R.C. Church, offficiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment will follow at The Shelter Island Cemetery, behind The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

Below is the original Reporter post:

Director/Chief of Operations of Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services Jack Thilberg sent out a statement this afternoon:

It is with a deep sadness, heavy heart, and profound sense of loss that I announce Honorary Life Member, of the Town of Shelter Island EMS, and Attorney for the Shelter Island Fire District, Helen J. Rosenblum, has answered her last alarm.

Helen served our community well in many capacities, EMS, FD, Town Justice, Town Attorney, Town EMS Advisory Board, SC REMSCO, and as a SC Interventional Drug Court Justice.

Helen was a beacon of kindness, a skilled EMT-CC, a compassionate Justice, a caring community member, and a true friend to many, who will be forever missed.

Judge Helen Rosenblum (Credit: Reporter file photo)

Viewing: Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at 4 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Shelter Island Funeral Home

23 West Neck Road, Shelter Island, NY

EMS/Firematic Services will be held at 6:00PM

Interfaith Memorial Word Service: Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church

7 Prospect Avenue, Shelter Island Heights, NY

Luncheon to follow Interment: Shelter Island Fire Department

Station 1, Main Headquarters

49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY