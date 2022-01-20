Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events: Jan. 20, 2022
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Youth Center. SUSPENDED
Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email susanbinder@me.com to sign up and receive zoom link.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, sara.mundy@shelterislandtown.us.
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, sara.mundy@shelterislandtown.us.
Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, sara.mundy@shelterislandtown.us.
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, sara.mundy@shelterislandtown.us.
Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, sara.mundy@shelterislandtown.us.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall. SUSPENDED
Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email susanbinder@me.com to sign up and receive zoom link.
TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.
Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, through June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY
TUESDAY, JANUARY 18 – SATURDAY, JANUARY 22
Winnie the Pooh Craft – Take and Make. Did you know that Jan. 18 was Winnie the Pooh Day? The library is celebrating the silly old bear with this cute craft.Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 21
Super Smash Bros Battle, 4 p.m. (In Person) Come battle against your friends in another snack-filled Super Smash Bros Battle. Masks are required and spots are limited, so register now at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, JANUARY 22
Tin Can Drum Craft, 1 p.m. (In Person)
Ever wanted to make your own drum out of a tin can? Well now’s your chance to try out something new and make your own musical drum. Visit silibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 25
Design Your Own Buttons, 3:30 p.m. (In Person) Use a button-making machine to create your own hand-drawn button that you can proudly wear. Visit silibrary.org to register.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26
Anita Thatcher Student Film Festival, 4:30 p.m. (In Person) Calling all the creatives from 8th to 12th grade. Have you ever wanted to make your own movie? You can work on your own project or join in on a friend’s. It’s not too late to participate in the film festival this May.
Visit silibrary.org to register.
LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
AND FAMILIES
NOTE: All Adult programs on the Library calendar will be conducted via Zoom. Register at silibrary.org at least 30 minutes in advance.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 20
A New Light on Tiffany with the New York Historical Society, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) Explore the New York Historical Society’s collection of Tiffany lamps – one of the world’s largest and most encyclopedic – and the intricate techniques that created them with this interactive virtual presentation. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 21
Friday Night Dialogue: Lightning Down: A World War II Story of Survival, 7 p.m. (Zoom) “Lightning Down” tells the true and thrilling story of Joe Moser and his fellow prisoners who survived the most horrific conditions imaginable during their imprisonment. Author Tom Clavin will discuss this unforgettable story of courage and survival against great odds. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 22
Shakespeare in Community – The Merchant of Venice, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) The Merchant of Venice explores the themes of love, money, prejudice, and social injustice. Discussion led by writer Becky Cole. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
MONDAY, JANUARY 24
Mystery Book Club – Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) This award-winning novel is not only a murder mystery but is also a book about race, loyalty, and family entanglements with nuanced portrayals of the characters and a beautifully rendered sense of place. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 29
English as a Next Language (ENL), 5:00 pm (In-Person) For anyone who wishes to learn English. This class is free and childcare will be provided. Inglés Como Proximo Idioma (ENL) Empiezan el sábado, 29 de enero, a las 5:00 de la tarde. Para cualquiera que quiere aprender o mejorar vuestro inglés. Vamos a practicar con conversaciones informales. Este curso es gratis y el cuidado infantil está incluido. Este programa se llevará a cabo en persona. Visite silibrary.org, Adult Calendar, para registrarse en este programa.
TOWN MEETINGS
The Town of Shelter Island is suspending all in-person public meetings. All meetings will be conducted via video conference.
Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or townclerk@shelterislandtown.us for Zoom invites.
GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE
Thursday, January 20, 9 to 10 a.m.
Zoom meeting details
Meeting ID: 859 0784 7007
Password: 699286
WQI, Thursday, January 20, 6 to 7 p.m.
Zoom Meeting details
Meeting ID: 828 5346 8178
Passcode: 214241
WAC
Monday, January 24, 2 to 3 p.m.
Zoom Meeting Details
Meeting ID: 879 3667 5561
Passcode: 605050
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Monday, January 24, 7 to 8 p.m.
Zoom Meeting details:
Meeting ID: 813 2997 8776
Passcode: 027664
TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
1:00 PM 4:00 PM
Zoom meeting details:
Meeting ID: 631 749 0000
Passcode: 7490000
ZBA HEARING
Wednesday, January 26, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Zoom Meeting Details
Meeting ID: 814 0583 6676
Passcode: 330307
COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD
Thursday, January 27, 7 to 8 p.m.
Zoom Meeting details
Meeting ID: 891 9199 254 — Password: 187075