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Around the Island

Shelter Island Veterans Day ceremonies, Thurs. Nov. 11, 2021

By Reporter Staff

(Reporter file photo)

Mission: “To honor both living and deceased veterans in our community”.

Place: Public ceremonies at Legion Post 281/Shelter Island Community Center beginning at 10 a.m. sharp.

8:30-9:30:   Legion Members can report to Legion Hall for bagels & coffee (no formal breakfast).  Note: No uniform required — Legion hats only.

9:00-945:  Set up of microphone/speakers and place a minimum of 12 folding chairs for older veterans and guests. No weapons to be issued for this ceremony.

9:50:  Legion members move to the flagpole area.

10:00:  Welcome by Commander Clark or his designee.

10:02:   Innvocation by Father Charles McCarron

 Father Peter DeSanctis will mention former Legion Post 281 members who have passed away since 2020 Veteran’s Day.

10:06:  Commander Dave Clark, along with Shelter Island students, will be part of the raising of the flag: Note: ALL members will come to “Present Arms” as the flag is being raised.  Once the flag is raised, Jim Colligan will give the command “Order Arms”.

10:10:  The National Anthem will be sung by the Shelter Island School Select Choir.

10:12:   Introduction of Pam Gates , President of the American Legion Auxillary.

10:15:   Introduction of our Keynote Speaker,  Colonel Jim Colligan. US Army, Retired.

10:20   Singing of God Bless America. Jim Colligan (prelude) and Linda Bonaccorso will sing. Attendees are encouraged to join in.

10:24:   BENEDICTION: Dr. Stephen Adkison