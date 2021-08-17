REVISED Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Matthew Labrozzi

St. Andrews Cemetery in Sag Harbor

Matthew Labrozzi of Shelter Island died at home on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. He was 66 years old.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday morning, Aug. 24th at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church on Prospect Avenue on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment will follow at Saint Andrews Cemetery in Sag Harbor.

There will be no public calling hours.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.