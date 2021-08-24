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All is calm

By Reporter Staff

Empty South Ferry boats were moored in West Neck Harbor as precautions against Tropical Storm Henri. (Credit: Peter Reich)

Today, the National Weather Service is calling for sunny skies, with a high near 87 and winds out of the west at around 9 mph.

Tonight the NWS forecasts mostly clear skies, with a low around 71 and southwest winds at 5 to 7 mph.