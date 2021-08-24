All is calm
Today, the National Weather Service is calling for sunny skies, with a high near 87 and winds out of the west at around 9 mph.
Tonight the NWS forecasts mostly clear skies, with a low around 71 and southwest winds at 5 to 7 mph.
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Today, the National Weather Service is calling for sunny skies, with a high near 87 and winds out of the west at around 9 mph.
Tonight the NWS forecasts mostly clear skies, with a low around 71 and southwest winds at 5 to 7 mph.