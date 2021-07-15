Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: July 15

The Island's weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email susanbinder@me.com to sign up and receive zoom link.

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, sara.mundy@shelterislandtown.us.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, sara.mundy@shelterislandtown.us.

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, sara.mundy@shelterislandtown.us.

Shelter Island History Center: Guided Tours, Wednesday through Friday at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. Saturdays at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or 11:30am. Reservations required; use this link: shelterislandhistorical.networkforgood.com/events/30528-july-2021-guided-tours

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, sara.mundy@shelterislandtown.us.

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, sara.mundy@shelterislandtown.us.

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Wednesdays to Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email susanbinder@me.com to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

YOUTH PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

Shelter Island Scavenger Hunt – A Family Adventure, through August 31. You can pick up your booklet at the library, or visit silibrary.org to register. Complete the mini-quest at each location listed and then visit the library to pick up your prize.

STORY THYME with Sara at the Farmstand, every Saturday in July at 10:30 a.m.

No need to register. Parents are welcome to bring their own blanket if they feel more comfortable being more socially-distanced.

FRIDAY, JULY 16

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Tournament, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (In-Person)

Get ready for another Mario Kart gaming session. Socially distanced and masks are required. Spots are limited so register now at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, JULY 20

Kid’s Mushroom Painting, 11:30 a.m. Did you know you can paint with mushrooms? Nell’s going to help us learn about the cool prints you can make using mushrooms and paint so come and join us. This program will take place outdoors and in-person, masks are required. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, JULY 20 – SATURDAY, JULY 24

Temporary Henna Tattoos, Pick up this kit for everything you need to create your own temporary Henna-style tattoos. These tattoos should last for 2-3 weeks (depending on placement) so be as creative as you want. Register at silibrary.org

ADULT PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, JULY 16

Friday Night Dialogue: Necessary Bridges, 7 p.m.: “We are Still Here,” a conversation with leaders of the Shinnecock Nation on a panel moderated by Shelter Island’s Aterahme Lawrence. On Zoom, register at least 30 minutes in advance at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, JULY 17

“New York, New York, New York: Four Decades of Success, Excess, and Transformation” 4 p.m.

Thomas Dyja’s sweeping history of the city over the past several decades covers art, music, finance, government, housing, the AIDS crisis. Mr. Dyja will discuss his work with producer Michael Hirschorn. This program will take place in-person at the library. Register at silibrary.org

SUNDAY, JULY 18

Shelter Island Strong (SIS), an all women’s group, at Shelter Island Country Club, 12 p.m. Tom Ruhle, Director of Office of Housing and Community Development for East Hampton, discussing E.H.’s past projects and potential for Shelter Island. Please rsvp as seating is limited to: Julia Weisenberg 516-659-9155 or juliacweisenberg@gmail.com.

MONDAY, JULY 19

Mystery Book Club: I Found You by Lisa Jewell, 5 p.m. (Zoom)

This moody mystery weaves together the story of single mother Anna, who takes in a stranger with memory loss she finds on the beach near her East Yorkshire house and Lily, a newlywed, living in Sussex, whose husband disappears. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, JULY 22

Great Decisions – Struggles Over the Melting Arctic, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom)

U.S. President Donald Trump discussed purchasing the large island nation of Greenland, reflecting the changing opinion within the U.S. government toward engagement with the Arctic region. With Russia and China already miles ahead with their Arctic strategies, can the U.S. catch up?

FRIDAY, JULY 23

Friday Night Dialogue: Trent Preszler: “Little and Often,” 7 p.m.

When Trent Preszler’s father died, he left his semi-estranged son a toolbox. Knowing nothing about the tools, working and learning step-by-step, Preszler handcrafted a canoe. The process helped him reconcile with the past and become a fine boat builder. In person, register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, JULY 23 – SUNDAY, JULY 25

The Shelter Island Historical Society presents, A HILL OF BEANS, a musical by Lisa Shaw and Tom Hashagen. 5:30 p.m. Tickets at shelterislandhistorical.org; $40.00 per person. Rain Dates: July 30, 31 & August 1.

SATURDAY, JULY 24

Shakespeare in the Community, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) Henry IV, Part 2 is the only ‘sequel’ in Shakespeare’s canon. As in Part 1, it features Prince Hal, son of Henry IV and his witty tavern-dwelling friend, Sir John Falstaff. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

IN PERSON ATTENDANCE ALLOWED IF FULLY VACCINATED. Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or townclerk@shelterislandtown.us for Zoom invites.

Green Options Committee, Thursday, July 15, 4 to 5 p.m. email: cthuman@shelterislandtown.us for zoom link

Water Quality Advisory Board, Thursday, July 15, 6 to 7 p.m.

Community Land Preservation Fund, Monday, July 19, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Water Advisory Committee, Monday, July 19, 2 to 4 p.m.

WMAC, Monday, July 19, 6 to 8 p.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, July 20, 1 to 3 p.m.

ZBA Work Session – CANCELED, Wednesday, July 21.