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Correction: New contacts for Comprehensive Plan Advisory meeting

By Reporter Staff

Comp Plan respite
(Courtesy Image)

An earlier post had misinformation on joining the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee meeting this evening. 

Below is how you can access the meeting.

 Zoom Meeting Link: https://zoom.us/j/97846368863?pwd=Q3FyWldoMHJBQk1XMml0T1ltU080dz09

Meeting ID: 978 4636 8863  

Passcode: 043127 

To use audio only dial: 

1-646-558-8656   

Enter in Meeting ID: 978 4636 8863  

Then enter in Passcode: 043127 

If you prefer to join via LIVESTREAM, you can click here at 7:00pm to start viewing the meeting (no live participation available via Livestream): 

LIVESTREAM https://townhallstreams.com/stream.php?id=36514&location_id=71 

For more information or to read our Shelter Island 2020 Profile please visit our website page at: https://www.shelterislandtown.us/comprehensive-plan-update

Islanders may also comment on the Comprehensive Plan by clicking: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfdxgHQA8Kgi0FiP572725xwOMU92EFc5FclWHIM_DvUvzBhg/viewform  or by emailing cpu@shelterislandtown.us   