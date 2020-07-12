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Voters to choose fire commissioner and act on truck bond: Voting set for Tuesday evening

By Julie Lane

Shelter Island Center Firehouse. (Reporter file)

Voters will have the final word Tuesday night and can be expected to give Fire Commissioner Andy Reeve another five-year term. He is running unopposed.

Mr. Reeve was initially appointed as a commissioner to fill the remainder of the term of Ron Jernick who had resigned. In 2015, he was elected to his own five-year term.

Those who vote will also be acting on a proposed $350,000 bond to purchase a Pierce fire truck that would replace a 27-year old Pierce vehicle that usually has to be replaced after only 20 years.

The cost of the new truck is anticipated to be $700,000 with the balance of the purchase price coming from an existing district equipment reserve fund.

Voting takes place at the Center Firehouse between 6 and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8.