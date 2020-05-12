Lessons from sheltering in place: Discussion on cooking in time of COVID

Author Jacquelyn A. Ottman will be at the library on May 17 to talk about what to do with those leftovers. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island Historical Society will present “Connecting from a Quarantine Kitchen: My Shelter Island Pandemic Story,” a Zoom discussion with authors Jacquelyn A. Ottman and Karen Kiaer moderated by culinary historian Charity Robey on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 6 p.m.

Ms. Ottman, an advocate of minimizing food waste, will discuss her personal experience and insight into cooking while sheltering in place during the first 60 days of the COVID-19 pandemic at the home of Karen Kiaer, a local artist and longstanding Shelter Island resident.

Some of the lessons she’s cited include learning to improvise when traditional ingredients aren’t available.

To register for this Zoom Discussion, please email archivist@shelterislandhistorical.org.