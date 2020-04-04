Update: Town announces the first deaths from coronavirus

Forrest Compton. (Credit: Charity Robey)

Two Shelter Island men, one 74, one 94, have died from the COVID-19 cornonavirus.

Kevin Brooks, 74, succumbed to the illness on Friday, while hospitalized. The Gardiner’s Bay Country Club confirmed his death. Mr. Brooks was a member of the country club.

Forrest Compton, 94, also died in the hospital at about 10 a.m. today.. Close friends of Mr. Compton confirmed his death.

In notifying GBCC members of the death of Mr. Brooks, it sent the notice below to all members:

It is with Deep Sorrow that we announce the passing of Kevin Patrick Brooks on April 3rd, 2020.

Due to the Corona Virus restrictions there will be no Funeral Mass.

A graveside Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 9th at 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery for the immediate family.

A celebration of Kevin’s life will be planned in the future when social distancing restrictions are removed.

The Reporter will have more information when it becomes available.