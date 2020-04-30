Shelter Island School Honor Roll

The Shelter Island School (Credit: Reporter file photo)

Emma Gallagher has been named the valedictorian and Lyng Seay Coyne as the salutatorian for the High School Class of 2020.

Congratulations to all.

Secondary School Quarter 3 Honor Roll • 2019-2020 School Year

Grade 12 High Honor

Roll Recipients

Henry Binder • Amelia Clark

Lyng Coyne • Emma Gallagher

Lauren GurneyAbigail Kotula

Jennifer Lupo • Walter Richards

Audrey Wood

Grade 12 Honor Roll Recipients

Jonas Kinsey • Kal Lewis

Daniel Martin

Grade 11 High Honor

Roll Recipients

Bradley Batten • Tyler Gulluscio

Nicholas Mamisashvili

Theodore Olinkiewicz, Jane Richards

Lydia Shepherd • Matthew Strauss

Emma Teodoru

Brandon Velasquez

Grade 11 Honor Roll Recipients

Jason Green

Grade 10 High Honor

Roll Recipients

Ariana Carter • Pacey Cronin

Myla Dougherty

Daria Kolmogorova

Emma Martinez Majdisova

Francis Regan • Dayla Reyes

Valeria Reyes

Grade 10 Honor Roll Recipients

Isabella Fonseca • Olivia Overstreet

Lily Page • Evan Schack

Grade 9 High Honor

Roll Recipients

Benjamin Waife

Grade 9 Honor Roll Recipients

Andrea Napoles

Sebastian Quigley-Dunning

Angelina Rice • Hayden Rylott

Grade 8 High Honor

Roll Recipients

Sophie Clark • Jose Frausto

Kaitlyn Gulluscio

Grade 8 Honor Roll Recipients

Harper Congdon

Grade 7 High Honor

Roll Recipients

Johanna Kaasik • Kenzie Montoya

Jaxson Rylott

Grade 7 Honor Roll Recipients

Robert Beckwith

Betzaida Campos • Danae Carter

Dariana Duran Alvarado

Harrison Weslek

Grade 6 High Honor

Roll Recipients

Elsie Mae Brigham • Lauren Gibbs

Madison Sobejana

Grade 6 Honor Roll Recipients

Harrison Clark • Lexi Jernick

Michael Kotula • Elena Schack