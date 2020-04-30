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Announcements

New options for Shelter Island tax payers

By Ambrose Clancy

Receiver of Taxes Annmarie Seddio
Receiver of Taxes Annmarie Seddio. (Reporter file photo)

Shelter Island Receiver of Taxes Annmarie Seddio has announced options for filing taxes during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The second half of annual taxes are due May 31.

Taxes can be paid online by going to  http://egov.basgov.com/shelterisland/ or over the phone with live agents at 1-888-877-0450.

Payments can also be made by mail. The postmark date will be used to determine the payment date.

Mail payments to Annmarie Seddio, Receiver of Taxes, P.O. Box 1854, 38 N Ferry Rd, Shelter Island, NY 11964-1854.