Town provides information on medical facilities and care for Islanders
New information on medical care and facilities has been released by the town.
Shelter Island Public Information Officer Jack Thilberg has sent a press release, which states:
The Wainscott Walk-in Medical Center is available for Shelter Island residents for Walk-In and home visit care for non-emergency, non-COVID-19 symptoms.
Should you require medical assistance, prescription refills, or other office visit-like assistance, please call the Wainscott office at 631-537-1892 to schedule an appointment.
A Physician Assistant is available to Shelter Island residents in need of a home visit. The office hours are Monday through Saturday. 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. 631-537-1892.
Also, steps are being taken to facilitate the Shelter Island Medical Center for its operation, which is at least a month away, but actively being worked on to open as soon as possible.
Below is a list of available Services and Locations of Meeting House Lane Medical Practice, PC, an affiliate of StonyBrook Medicine. This is the same group that will be opening in the Shelter Island Medical Center.
All offices in the group share patient information, so if you go to one now, your records will be available at the Shelter Island Office when it opens for continuity of care.
Telemedicine is in the near future, with expectations that it will be up and running sometime next week. Telemedicine will be made available to those seeking assistance at the offices listed below as it becomes operable.
MEETING HOUSE LANE MEDICAL PRACTICE, PC Location
Greenport
222 Manor Place Greenport, NY 11944
Phone: 631-726-8717 Fax: 631-726-8720
Westhampton Specialty Office, The Christiane and Richard Hiegel Healthcare Center
Suite D
Westhampton Beach, NY 11978
Phone: 631-405-3325
Fax: 631-237-3164
Care Ctr. 147 Beach Road
Correspondence and Payment Address for all
Correspondence:
57 Hampton Road Suite 201 Southampton, NY 11968
Riverhead location:
715 Roanoke Ave.
Suite 7
Riverhead, NY 11901 Phone: 631-726-8400 Fax: 631-726-8403
Payments:
P.O. Box 5545
Hicksville, NY 11802-5545
Business Office Phone: (631)283-1126 Business Office Fax: (631)259-3183