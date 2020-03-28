Q&A: PBMC deputy executive director says hospital prepared to add more space as needed

Amy Loeb is the deputy executive director of Peconic Bay Medical Center
in Riverhead. She answered questions by phone on Friday morning.
Q: What are you seeing in the last couple of days, as far as the
number of cases coming into the hospital? Is it increasing significantly now?
It is, although we are not seeing the [number of] cases that they’re seeing
farther west. I’m assuming that’s related to the population density
differences. And people really adhering to the quarantine and isolation —
people being really great citizens out here and doing what they need to do, and
I think that’s really helping.
Q: You do believe that’s reflected in the numbers you’re seeing?
I mean, we’re seeing increases — don’t get me wrong. But … we’ve already
seen 10 people discharged from the hospital who came in with COVID-19. So
that’s very positive.
Q: They’ve been through a 14-day period and gotten through the
virus, and have come through to the other side, with immunity?
Well, it’s not necessarily that they had a full 14 days. But they no longer
require hospitalization. They’ve come through to the other side of requiring
hospitalization.
Q: Are hospitals mostly providing supportive care rather than
treatment?
It’s supportive care. We talk about things like oxygen, respiratory
treatments, IV fluids. We are closely watching the recommendations about the
medications you’re hearing about, I’m sure. We’re watching the evidence around
that closely. …
We are following the recommendations and protocols — and we are seeing some
people get better. So that’s very positive. It is definitely the case that our
more fragile population, older folks with other conditions, co-morbid
conditions, have a harder time when they get sick with COVID-19. So we’re doing
our best to support them as well.
We are fortunate that we opened up our new ICU, which more than doubled our
intensive care capacity in the hospital. Fortunately, we remain very, very
stable in terms of ICU capacity and bed capacity.
Q: What is your capacity now?
We have, today, and as per the governor’s request for increased capacity, 28
ICU beds available. That is at the governor’s request.
Easter weekend gathering at Shelter Island History MuseumCalling all volunteers for Shelter Island Cleanup: May 3 event to clear roadsides and beachesShelter Island Egg Hunt, a highlight of Easter weekend for family funGimme Shelter: Easter connections, April 20, 2025Easter, Passover reflections: Faith leaders on messages to congregations and the communityAdditional Boater Safety Classes: May and June sessions on Shelter IslandWhat is that? April 19, 2025Honors for Shelter Island’s ownShelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: April 17, 2025Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: Hope, patience, confidence Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: April 17, 2025Shelter Island Reporter Community calendar: April 17, 2025Shelter Island Police Department blotter: April 16, 2025Zeldin lays out Trump’s environmental priorities: No to wind power, industries should ‘self-police’Community Housing Board seeking accessory dwelling applicants: Last chance to qualify for 1st funding round