Island calendar: March 11, 2020

Activities and events on Shelter Island (Credit: courtesy photo).

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 9 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 9 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Core synergistics workout class with Trent Firestine. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m., Rec. Center/Legion Hall.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 10 a.m. on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10 a.m. on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

CANCELLED Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

KLego challenges/marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., library. 631-749-0042

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4 at Shelter Island Youth Center from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday through June 17. $10 per child, per day. No program during school holidays and half days. 631-749-0309.

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EVENTS

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Nature: Mashomack Preserve presents its Trail Day Stewardship Project from 10 a.m. to noon. Maintaining Mashomack’s miles of trails takes a lot of work. Pitch in to help widen trails or spread wood chips to protect tree roots and provide safe walking. Bring work gloves. Water and snack provided. Community service hours available.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

March 16: Board of Education meeting on district goals 5 p.m., followed, by budget workshop at 6 p.m. and then regular monthly meeting. Shelter Island School

March 16: Water Advisory Committee 7:30 p.m.

March 17: Town Board work session 1 p.m.

March 18: Zoning Board of Appeals work session 7:30 p.m.

March 19: Green Options Committee 9 a.m.

March 19: Water Quality Improvements Advisory Board 6 p.m.

Candidates interested in seeking seats on the Board of Education can pick up petitions up to 5 p.m. beginning on March 19.