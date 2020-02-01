Island arts: Janet Culbertson at Parrish Art Museum

Island artist Janet Culbertson will speak at Friday Night Talk: Environment Artists Panel at the Parrish Art Museum on Friday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m.

Ms. Culbertson will be part of a multigenerational group of artists who all address environmental issues from different vantage points including Juror Lillian Ball, Scott Bluedorn and Irina Alimanestianu as they converse with ecologist Carl Safina about how art and science can interact to draw attention to these issues. The panel will be moderated by Corinne Erni, Senior Curator of ArtsReach and Special Projects. The program will take place in the Lichtenstein Theater, followed by informal visits to the galleries.

Through her extensive travels to experience the planet, eco-feminist and activist Ms. Culbertson has painted the dark volcanic islands of the Galapagos, the vanishing animals of Africa and the degradation of the earth’s once wild places. Galapagos Tortoise (1975), a 90 x 72 inch portrait on view in Artists Choose Artists, is majestic even as the creature seems to fade and decompose; Abyss (1976-2003) is an unapologetic representation of a dystopic exploitation of nature. Culbertson, who lives and works in Shelter Island, was raised in Western Pennsylvania, where she attended Carnegie Mellon University. She relocated to New York in 1954 to earn her Masters from NYU, and taught painting at Pace University and Pratt Art Institute.

Admission: $12; free for members, students and children. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2tQ69HA

The museum is located at 279 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill, NY 11976. janetculbertson.com