Around the world with The Reporter

SHELTER ISLAND SCHOOL PHOTO Shelter Island School’s eighth-grade class, the class of 2024, went to Florida with the Reporter from Nov. 4 through 8. While they were there, they participated in the Disney Youth Education Series entitled the Science of Disney Imagineering

The Reporter has racked up its frequent flier miles this year as so many of our readers love to take it with them when they travel. If you’re hitting the road (or the sky) over the holidays, don’t forget to bring a copy with you and send it to us.