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Shelter Island celebrates Veterans Day

By Reporter Staff

ELEANOR P. LABROSZZI PHOTOS Old Glory is raised at the American Legion Hall in the Center.
Legion Commander Dave Clark, at the flag pole base, gets some help from the scouts.
Helping hands
Pam Jackson of the Women’s Auxiliary addresses the gathering.
World War II veteran Robert Strugats with his wife Mollie.
Veteran Jim Colligan speaks to the crowd.
The Shelter Island School Select Choir singing “God Bless America.’
A job well done.
A final salute from the Island’s veterans.