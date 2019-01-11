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Around the Island

Halloween spirit at the Senior Center

By Reporter Staff

SHELTER ISLAND SCHOOL PHOTOS Community service learning students from Shelter Island School spent time at the Shelter Island Senior Center getting to know senior citizens and spreading Halloween cheer in mid-October. Left, Esther Hunt is pictured with Alberto Morales Serrano and Nicholas Labrozzi. Right, Mr. Serrano assists with pumpkin decorating.
Alberto assists with pumpkin decorating.

 