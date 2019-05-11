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Education

Freezin’ for a reason

By Julie Lane

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Shelter Island School’s National Honor Society members and friends braved chilly overnight temperatures from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday to raise money for Habitat for Humanity. The annual event in which students spend a night in cardboard boxes on school grounds to demonstrate the plight of homeless individuals requires each participant to raise at least $100 to be contributed. Thanks to their abilities in past years, their contributions have exceeded minimums and students have spent one to two days on a Habitat for Humanity site helping eventual homeowners to build a house that the family will eventually occupy.

 