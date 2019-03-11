Animal shelter drive
Shelter Island student Jen C. is attending Animal Science classes at ESBOCES and is hosting a drive for the Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton. Here’s a list of items that they need. All donations can be dropped off in the school lobby until Nov. 26.
Wish list
Purina Cat Chow
Purina Kitten Chow
canned cat food
canned kitten food
canned dog food
dog treats
small fleece blankets
paper towels
dish detergent
dish washing brush
laundry detergent
bleach
any size towels
blankets
newspapers