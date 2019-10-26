What is that?
If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.
The What is that? team has returned, tanned and well rested, ready to field all answers to this week’s mystery photo.
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If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.
The What is that? team has returned, tanned and well rested, ready to field all answers to this week’s mystery photo.