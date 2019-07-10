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Around the Island

Naughty & nice with the Garden Club of Shelter Island

By Reporter Staff

ELEANOR P. LABROZZI PHOTOS The Garden Club of Shelter Island discussed 'naughty and nice' climbing plants at a recent meeting.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, Tim Purtell, President of Shelter Island Friends of Trees and Cindy Belt, Education and Outreach Coordinator at Mashomack Preserve, discussed “Naughty and Nice Climbers” at the September meeting of the Garden Club of Shelter Island.

The program, which was open to the public, explored the possibilities of using “nice” climbing plants in containers and gardens, as well as the “darker” side, those invasive vines that strangle native trees and plants.

Mr. Purtell discusses ‘naughty and nice’ climbing plants.
Ms. Belt speaks to guests.